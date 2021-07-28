All the lead actors of Monica, O My Darling shared their first look from the film on social media. Also, a behind-the-scenes video of this Netflix project is also posted. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Netflix is back with another interesting project which seems to be an anthology. Yes, the upcoming project is titled 'Monica, O My Darling' and stars Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Sikandar Kher, and Huma Qureshi in the leads. However, there has not been any official confirmation about whether it's a film or a series, but going by the starcast and the look and feel, it seems promising.

All the four actors took to their official social media handles to share their first looks from 'Monica, O My Darling'. Apart from that, Rajkummar Rao also shared a BTS video that was based on the filming of the upcoming project. Dropping the video on his Insta account, he wrote, "Monica, O My Darling is now filming. Here’s a look at what everyone’s bringing to the table! We can’t wait for you to see this."

He even took to his Instagram a day before to share his look from Monica, O My Darling. Captioning his post, Rajkummar wrote, "O My Darlings, there’s some news coming for you tomorrow"





Apart from Raj, Huma shared her look from the film and wrote, "I’m excited to share the first look of Monica, O My Darling, coming to @netflix_in! It’s a crime to look this good! But you gotta do what you gotta do." The actress, who is celebrating her birthday today, is looking drop-dead gorgeous.

Radhika Apte, who is famous for starring in multiple Netflix shows and films, wrote, "It’s Radflix and thrills time again! Happy to announce that I’ll be back on Netflix yet again with Monica, O My Darling..Super excited to be a part of this wonderful team."

Taking to Instagram, actor Sikandar too shared his look and wrote in the caption, "Mera naya kaam #MonicaOMyDarling @netflix_in I’m excited to share the first look of Monica, O My Darling, coming to @netflix_in!"

Meanwhile, talking about Monica, O My Darling, it will be helmed by filmmaker Vasan Bala.

