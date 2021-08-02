Money Heist Season 5, also the finale, will see the premiere of its part one on September 3, whereas its part two will stream on Netflix from December 3 onward.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Professor and his Bella Ciao thrill stuffed with the Tokyos and Rios of the world is set to enter the OTT world next month. Post that, the wildly popular Spaniard Netflix major's Season 5 trailer will be released on August 2.

Netflix India teased the fans on Monday, reminding the people that the trailer of Netflix's most popular original series of recent years will be out on August 2. “When it’s Monday,” Netflix India wrote with low-faced emojis. “But you realise it’s Money Heist trailer day,” Netflix India added suffixing it up with love in the eyes emoticons.

But you realise it’s Money Heist trailer day: 😍😍😍 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 2, 2021

Earlier, the official Instagram handle of La Casa De Papel or Money Heist posted a video where actress Itziar Ituno who plays the role of Lisbon in the series shared her reaction after watching the trailer of Money Heist Season 5 for the first time. Itziar Ituno seems taken aback by surprise, having absorbed the accuracy, balance, context and depth that the show has presided over during its four season long run so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel)

Money Heist season 5, along with Professor's mighty Heist tacts will also back the characters Tokyo, Denver, Stockholm, Palermo, Bogota, Manila and others. The season, also the finale, will see the premiere of its part one on September 3, whereas its part two will arrive on December 3.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma