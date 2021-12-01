New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The wait for Money Heist fans is finally over as Netflix's popular Spanish series season 5 part 2 will air soon on the OTT platform. The first part of Money Heist season 5 got released in September with 5 episodes and the other five will get released on December 3. Created by Alex Pina and produced by Vancouver Media, the show wrapped production on its last chapter on May 14.

In the first part of Season 5, Tokyo, a much-loved character of the series left the show by taking bullets to save her friends. Her death along with Nairobi's death is expected to have an impact on the crew's psyche and came as shock to the viewers.

As the final part of season 5 is about to get released, here's everything that you would want to know about the series La Casa De Papel.

Money Heist Season 5 Part 2: Release Date

The second part of the fifth and final volume of Money Heist will premiere on Friday, December 3 worldwide.

Money Heist Season 5 Part 2: When & where to watch

You can watch Part 2 of the final season of the series on Netflix. It will be made available at 1:30 pm IST on December 3, exclusively on Netflix.

Money Heist Season 5 Part 2: Episodes

There is a total of 5 episodes in the second part of season 5. Also, in total there are 10 episodes in Season 5, 5 episodes in the first, part and the other 5 in the second. Here take a look at the episode's name here:

Episode 6 – Válvulas de Escape / Escape Valves

Episode 7 – Ciencia Ilusionada / Wishful Thinking

Episode 8 – La teoría de La elegancia / The Theory of Elegance

Episode 9 – Lo Que Se Habla En La Cama / Pillow Talk

Episode 10 – Una Tradición Familiar / A Family Tradition

Money Heist Season 5 Part 2: Trailer



Money Heist Season 5 Part 2: Full Cast

The popular series stars Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Luka Peros as Marseille, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, and José Manuel Poga as Gandía.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sense 8) and Patrick Criado (La Gran Familia Española) are the new cast members added for the Heist.

