New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amid all the excitement for the Money Heist Season 5 release of the second part, makers of the popular Spanish series have brought in another treat for the audience. The makers of 'La Casa De Papel' Spanish name of the series have announced a new segment of the series titled 'Berlin'. The new Berlin Spin-off by Money Heist makers will get released in the year 2023.

The series was announced at a fan event on Tuesday at the Palacio Vistalegre in Madrid, It was Money Heist star Pedro Alonso who announced a spin-off origin series centered on his character Berlin/ Andrés de Fonollosa, older brother to The Professor.

Berlin in the series was undercover and second in command of the first Heist. Despite his charms, he was a bit of a sociopath in the series who can be seen being at another edge with Tokyo and Nairobi more than once. Berlin displayed a great leadership quality and will to keep the gang together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel)

As the series folded up, it revealed that Berlin was also terminally ill, who eventually puts himself in the line of fire to protect his fellow gang members from the cops at the end of the first heist. His popularity after the release of the first season got higher and taking cognizance of his popularity the makers brought him back in flashbacks as the mastermind of the second and ongoing heist at the Bank of Spain.

“It is a memorable moment because it is the end of one cycle and the beginning of another,” Alonso (Berlin)said at the Money Heist fan event on Tuesday in Madrid.

“Today I was talking to Jesús Colmenar and we were saying that now we walk into the unknown, open to whatever happens and without expectations. I know that [the Money Heist writers] will give the series every possible twist and turn. The responsibility [of spinning off such a popular series] can be a burden and a prison. I hope we continue to have the courage to use this wonderful energy to risk everything again.”

Berlin's life, his wife, and son Rafael have hooked the Money Heist audience a little more and for now, Berlin's character will return in the second part of Money Heist Season 5.

Posted By: Ashita Singh