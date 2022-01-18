New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Money Heist also known as La Casa De Papel is a popular Netflix series and now then it has got a Korean re-vamp. Yes! Netflix on Tuesday released the first look and teaser of Money Heist in Korea, titled, 'Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Area'.

In the teaser, the mastermind is introduced first in a dingy room plotting and staring towards the Dali masks. The room is filled with Laptops and other devices. Yoo ji-tae who is playing Professor takes his masks off and faces the camera.

Watch Money Heist Korea Teaser here:

The teaser moves forward and introduces Kim Yun-jin as the investigating officer Woo Jin. Next up the teaser shows other characters such as Berlin, Tokyo, Moscow, Nairobi, Helsinki and his other crew.

Money heist Korea Cast:

Korean Money Hiest will feature the following cast: Berlin (Squid Game star Park Hae Soo); Tokyo (Jun Jong Seo); Moscow (Lee Won Jong); Denver (Kim Ji Hun); Nairobi (Jang Yoon Ju); Rio (Lee Hyun Woo); Helsinki (Kim Ji Hoon); and Oslo (Lee Kyu Ho)."

The Korean adaptation of the Money Heist was announced in 2020 and it will release soon on the OTT platform Netflix.

Speaking about the Korean entertainment industry adapting the show, Money Heist creator told Variety, “Korean creators have been developing their own language and audiovisual culture for years. They have managed, like our series, to go beyond cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people."

Meanwhile, Money Heist AKA La Casa De Papel ran for five seasons on Netflix, and its most recent season ended in 2021. Money Heist, however, has announced a spin-off on Berlin's character which will release in the year 2022.

Posted By: Ashita Singh