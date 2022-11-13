Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area Part 2 OTT Release Date | When And Where To Watch This Korean Show

THE Korean web series 'Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area' became one of the popular shows on Netflix despite it being a remake of the Spanish show of the same name. Now, Join Economic Area is back with its second season which will bring more twists and turns. The show stars Yoo Ji-tae, Park Hae-soo, Jeon Jong-seo, Lee Won-jong, and Park Myung-hoon in the lead role.

Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area Season 2: When and Where to watch this Korean Show

Announcing the new season, Netflix wrote, "When all bets are off, the real heist begins. Follow the next big heist, watch Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part II on 9th December!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part II will only stream on Netflix from December 9.

Even though Money Heist Korea is an adaption, there were many changes in the show according to Korean society and culture. The masks used in the Korean version are also different from the Spanish version.

At the press conference, Park Hae-Soo said, "In Spain, the Dali mask was used to send the message of freedom, and in Korea, we used the Hahoe mask from Andong area, and Hahoe mask has some significance to it. It is embodying the criticism of the powerful, and it has the sense of humor in it as well. And when the mask was first brought to me, I actually felt this sense of overwhelming power when the mask is worn by every member of the cast.

He added, "It has different angles from the center and from the side as well. I mean, the look that the mask is portraying from different angles may seem quite different, so that is something that I was intrigued."

Jong-Seo, who plays Tokyo in the series, said “Even before the shooting started, we were quite curious about what kind of mask we will be wearing, and when we heard that the Hahoe mask was chosen, and when we saw the mask in reality, I was really surprised because it is not a plain-looking mask, it is having a big smile on it and sends a sense of humor and at the same time sends a sense of mystery as well. So it has multi-layered meaning to it and I was feeling really intrigued by the mask."