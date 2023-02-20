'Money Heist' Fame Miguel Herran Spotted At Delhi Airport, Fans Say 'Ab Inki Nazar SBI Pe Hai' | Watch

Money Heist has a unique group of fans. The Spanish TV series became tremendously popular after it was released on Netflix and is still considered one of the most widely-watched shows on the streaming platform. All the characters, including Professor, Tokyo, Rio, and Nairobi, became more famous than ever all over the globe.

Recently, fans spotted Rio played by Miguel Herran at Delhi airport and took pictures with him. However, since the show is about looting banks and gold reserves, fans took to the comment section and wrote the funniest welcome notes for the Spanish actor.

Miguel Herran was spotted dressed casually at the Delhi airport while the purpose of his visit to India is unknown. However, there are speculations that the actor may have come to the country for work-related reasons.

Check out the posts here:

Taking to the comment section, one fan wrote, "Welcome to state bank," while another remarked, "Ab inki nazar SBI pe hai."

It's been reported that Miguel Herran's acting career in the Spanish film industry started unexpectedly after a chance meeting with director Daniel Guzman on the streets of Malaga. He auditioned for Guzman's film Nothing In Return and even won a Goya Award for his performance. However, Herran gained worldwide recognition for playing the role of Anibal Cortes, also known as Rio, who is the hacker and Tokyo's boyfriend in the hit series Money Heist.

Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel, is a series with five parts. It features a cast that includes Alvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso, Ursula Corbero, Esther Acebo, Itziar Ituno, Najwa Nimri, Jaime Lorente, Miguel Herran, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Peric and Hovik Keuchkerian, among others. The show's final season was aired in 2021 on Netflix.

Not many know, that Herran has alo appeared in an Indian advertisement in 2015. He starred alongside actress Pia Bajpai in a romantic commercial for the music streaming application Gaana. The ad depicted the two leads, who were strangers, bonding over music during a metro ride.