Its Money Heist time in India this week. Know release date, time, episodes and more of this popular series here. Scroll to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's Bella Ciao time for Money Heist fans! The popular Spanish series is up for the release of its latest season 'Money Heist 5'. This most popular Netflix series will be releasing its fifth part but there's a twist, the series will be released in two parts. The Money Heist season 5 will begin this week, but it won't end for another three months--as this is the beginning of the end. The series maker will make us wait much longer to get to its conclusion.

"When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the 10-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself,” creator of Money Heist Álex Pina said.

“We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure," the creator added.

Money Heist 5 in India will get released soon and will be made available in languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu as its past seasons were. Here are all the details that you need to know about its release in India.

Money Heist 5 Release date

This Spanish language Netflix series will get released on Friday, September 3 in India and worldwide.

Money Heist 5 release time in India

The Netflix series will premiere at 12:30pm IST on September 3. However, the volume two of the same series that will release in December will be made available at 1:30pm IST.

Money Heist 5 Episodes

The series will have 10 episodes in total and for the first half that premieres on September 3, the first five episodes will be made available. The rest five episodes will get released in December.

Watch Money Heist 5 trailer here:





Cast of Money Heist 5

The latest season of Money Heist season 5 will include Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Luka Peros as Marseille, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, and José Manuel Poga as Gandía.

Making debut in this latest season Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado will also feature in the series.

For Money Heist Fans it will be roller coaster ride that they will now experience for the next 3 months. The Netflix series Money Heist is originally known as La-Casa-De Papel in Spanish.

Posted By: Ashita Singh