Monday Motivation: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu Inspired Students To Dream, Revealed Eating One Meal A Day Due To Financial Crunch

SAMANTHA Ruth Prabhu is currently one of the most successful actresses in the film industry and has always managed to impress the audience with her powerful performances. The actress recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called 'Myositis'. She openly talked about her challenges, good days and bad bad days and also admitted that accepting this vulnerability is something she is struggling with. But this is not the first time Samantha opened up about her struggles.

Samantha recently talked about her struggles before starting her career and talked about her financial issues while giving a speech in college. She also urged the students to dream and talked about facing failures in life.

“When I was studying my mom and dad told me to study hard and you will make it big. I studied hard. I topped 10th standard, 12th standard, and college. But then, when I wanted to study further, my parents could not afford it. I had no dreams, no future, nothing,” Samantha said.

She further added, "I know you believe that you are supposed to take the path your parents expect of you. But I am here to tell you to dream. Dream whatever you want and you will achieve it. You will fail, it will be hard – but you will persist."

She also revealed that she ate one meal for two months because of the financial crunch. "I ate one meal a day for at least two months. I worked odd jobs. And I’m here today. If I was able to do it, you can!” Samantha revealed.

Meanwhile, revealing her Myositis, Samantha wrote, "I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery."

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in an action thriller film 'Yashoda'. She will be seen in the mythological love story 'Shaakuntalam'.