Shilpa Shetty Recovers From Left Tibial Plateau Fracture, Drops Workout Video

Shilpa Shetty, who had met with an accident on the sets of Rohit Shetty's Cop Action Drama Indian Police Force, has now bounced back from her leg injury.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, the 47-year-old said, "No matter what life throws at you, it's important to STEP UP and face it. On that note, my #MondayMotivation today comes from my post-injury recovery with the 'Step Up' glute-activator exercise.

"It activates and strengthens the glute & leg muscles; and is really good for Prehab and Rehab. I've used the Wunda Chair for the perfect form.

"As I recover from the Left Tibial Plateau Fracture in my left knee, @yashmeenchauhan & I are taking it easy. Hence, I've performed this routine with a more Upright stance. The Upright stance will be gentle on the knee at this stage.

"Unilateral exercises like these are important as they help with strengthening the weaker side and bring it up, so there is no muscular imbalance especially during the recovery period post "an injury😌👊

"I did 4 sets of 12 - 15 reps on my left leg and 2 sets on the right leg. Let nothing pull you down. If you set your mind to it, you can move mountains💪."

In the video, Shilpa appears in a cool athleisure, working on strengthening her glute muscles of one leg, while resting the other leg on a chair. She then performs the same routine with her other leg as well.

The Life In A Metro actress had suffered the injury two months back. However, she kept her fans posted on her recovery journey by regularly sharing updates on Instagram.

Last month, sharing a glimpse of her exercise routine and physiotherapy sessions, she said, "It's been two months today… since my injury. Let me tell you honestly, it's NOT been easy. The mental agony has been as severe as the physical pain. For someone who's a workaholic and a fitness addict like me, these past eight weeks have had its own share of frustration, anger, sadness, and helplessness.

"But, I found a very strong source of motivation to get better as quickly from daughter ♥️♥️ Having Samisha around me for every physiotherapy session. It was only as time passed that I realised how she was waiting EAGERLY for me to 'be able to pick her up' again🥹🥰😅 Those smiles, hugs, little sweet nothings, and kisses were all I needed on some days."

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will next be seen in Indian Police Force which is a tribute to police officers across the nation who risk their lives to keep others safe. The web series will be releasing on platform Amazon Prime and actor Siddharth Malhotra will also be appearing on the show.