Monday Motivation: From Engineer To Rap King, 'MTV Hustle 2.0' Winner MC Square's Journey Is Truly Inspiring

MC Square aka Abhishek Baisla lifted the trophy of MTV's rap show Hustle 2.0. The rapper is over the moon after his big win and received immense love and support from the judges and the audience. However, this win wasn't easy for him as it came with a lot of struggle.

The rapper hails from Faridabad and revealed that coming to the music industry wasn't easy as he comes from a farming background.

"Coming from a farming background it was a little tough for me as in our area they don't even know what is hip hop or rap. Plus I come from a family where even talking about hip-hop and all is not considered decent and it took me a lot of time to convince my family regarding my rapping career," MC Square was quoted as saying by India TV.

He pursued B Tech but shifted his focus to music and poems to become more professional in rap.

MC Square became emotional after winning the show and said, "It was my childhood dream of becoming a star and now I can proudly tell my mother that her son is indeed one."

"The love and support from Badshah Sir and my co-contestants kept motivating me -- it all added up. I dedicate this win to the entire rap community. Hip-Hop for life," he added.

MC Square not only impressed the audience with his rap but also many celebrities. Badshah, who is the judge of MTV Hustle, supported Abhishek and expressed his joy at his win. "Our talented contestants have amazed me week-on-week with their storytelling and skills. Abhishek has undoubtedly proven to be the next rap voice that the Indian hip-hop community was looking for and I couldn't be happier for him," Badshah said.

Moreover, Abhishek impressed the cricketer Virat Kohli, who DMed the rapper on Instagram.

"I was quite surprised when I got to know that I had received a DM from ‘the Virat Kohli’. I have been following his journey for a long time and hold him in very high regard. I was quite surprised when I got to know that he has followed me on Instagram. My friends and family are the ones who told me about it. This was the moment that I realised that I have achieved something big," he said while speaking to Times Of India.

The top 5 contestants in the finale included Abhishek Baisla (MC Square), Tanishq Singh (Paradox), Akshay Poojary (Gravity), Shubham Pal (Spectra), and Nihar Hodawadekar (Nazz).