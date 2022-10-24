Monday Motivation: Tejasswi Prakash's Inspiring Journey Is One To Take Notes From

TEJASSWI PRAKASH is not a new name in the television industry and enjoys a huge fan following. Loved by her fans for her bindaas attitude and stellar acting, Tejasswi is one of the most successful television actresses today. But this success was not gained overnight and Tejasswi had to struggle for years for this fame.

In today's Monday Motivation segment, we are here to tell you about the inspiring journey of Tejasswi Prakash.

1. Modelling Career

Tejasswi Prakash first started her career in modelling and then went on to try acting. As per reports, she has also participated in the Fresh Face contest and emerged as a winner.

2. Earlier Acting Days

Tejasswi made her acting debut in 2012 with the tv show '2621'. Later, she went on to star in the tv show Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki in 2013. But Tejasswi got famous much later.

3. Rise To Fame

In 2015, Tejasswi starred in the Colors tv show Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and got a lot of appreciation because of her amazing performance. She was seen as a naive young girl at first and then transitioned into the villain in the show and her acting was praised by the audience. She was later seen in Pehredaar Piya Ki and Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. She also starred in a mythological show Karn Sangini.

4. The Stardom

Later, Tejasswi started participating in reality tv shows and OTT shows. First, she was seen in Voot's show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. She then participated in the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10. In 2021, Tejasswi participated in Bigg Boss Season 15 and emerged as a winner. Then, there was no looking back for the actress and she will be soon seen in movies as well.

5. The Naagin Fame

Soon after Bigg Boss Season 15, Tejasswi starred in one of the most popular television shows Naagin Season 6.

She went on to appear in many music videos. Talking about her personal life, Tejasswi is dating Bigg Boss' co-contestant Karan Kundrra.