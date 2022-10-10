Monday Motivation: 5 Times Rakul Preet Inspired Her Fans To Achieve Fitness Goals Through Yoga

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, Rakul Preet! The Cuttputlli star is one of the most charming actresses in the film industry. From Telugu to Tamil To Hindi cinema, Rakul has impressed the audience across the country and has delivered some hit films. She is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Doctor G' and the audience is excited to see her in a new role.

To cope with her hectic schedule and to maintain a healthy lifestyle, Rakul swears by Yoga. She has been motivating her fans to do yoga for a healthy lifestyle and shares her fitness regime on social media as well. Take a look at the times Rakul motivated the audience to achieve their fitness goals.

Ariel Yoga

Rakul swears by ariel yoga for the stretching and posted several pictures on Instagram as well. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Choose stretching over stressing #regainingcontrol #backontrack #2022".

In another picture, she can be seen doing ariel yoga and stretching. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Let your spirit fly high !"

Meditation

Rakul Preet recommends meditation as well and often posts pictures of meditating as well. Sharing the photo, Rakul wrote, "Yoga is happiness."

Yoga- A Way Of Life

On International Yoga Day, Rakul wrote, "Yoga is Sanity , Yoga is alignment , Yoga is peace !! It’s more than just an activity , It is a way of LIFE #happyinternationalyogaday On this occasion thankyouuuu my yoga guru @anshukayoga for bringing me into this world of zen."

Running

Rakul often posts motivational videos on social media and inspires her fans to be themselves. In this video, Rakul can be seen running on a treadmill, with an inspirational message in the background. Sharing the video, Rakul wrote, "Be You!!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul has a bunch of films lined up. She will star in Doctor G, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah. She will be seen in Thank God, with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. She has worked with Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De and Runway 34. Meanwhile, she will be seen in the film Chhatriwali.