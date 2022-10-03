Monday Motivation: 5 Times Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Inspired Her Fans With Her Art On Instagram

One of the strongest contestants on this season of reality show, ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia enjoys a massive popularity. Nimrit, who previously starred in Colors’ superhit show, ‘Choti Sarrdarni’, is always active on social media and never fails to give her fans an insight into her life.

Many of you wouldn’t know that Nimrit also possesses a hidden talent. The actor is an extremely good artist and often takes to her Instagram account to share her artworks along with a motivational message to inspire her fans.

On Monday Motivation, take a look at 5 times the diva impressed her fans with her artwork and motivational messages:

The caption of Nimrit’s post read, ““burn-out” in human beings is normal yet not very often recognised, addressed or understood surely, there are ways to tackle the battle one such is to be able to allow yourself to do new things , hone new skills, indulge in some self-care time. here’s a picture of my first canvas using poster paints as a novice who has never touched these babies before, I sure as hell am proud thanks to Pinterest for like minded ideas here’s a quirky way of how i would describe my mood & mind currently also, it reminded me of excerpts from “Ikigai” i read last year, here’s to finding little joys.”

In her attempt number 2, Nimrit posted her artwork with the caption, “do things that make you happy.”

Talking about healing in one of her paintings, the ‘Choti Sarrdarni’ star wrote, “healing is a process. and we all must submit ourselves completely to this process. this image i tried to recreate resonates with my journey.”

For one of her artworks, Nimrit took inspiration from physically and mentally handicapped children from Jaipur.

One of the captions of her post read, “what we see on the outside may not truly be what lies on the inside.”

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is currently locked inside the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house, where she is competing with 15 other contestants in a bid to win the trophy this season.