Monday Motivation: 5 Times 'Mismatched' Star Prajakta Koli Proved That You Can Achieve Fitness Goals At Home

THE Social media sensation and actress Prajakta Koli, famously known as Mostly Sane, is riding high on the success of her web series 'Mismatched Season 2' and is also busy promoting her show. Her fans call themselves 'Dum Dums' army and adore her goofiness, acting skills and overall honest persona. She recently made her Bollywood debut in a Dharma movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' and was praised for her performance.

Apart from making YouTube content and her acting projects, Prajakta is an inspiration for many youngsters. The actress has motivated her fans to be themselves. She often posts her home workout videos, which say that you can achieve your fitness goals at home as well.

Take a look at her Home Workout Videos:

Add some fun to the workout

In her videos, Prajakta does some basic workout like situps and planks and make them fun with some music. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Why did I never workout to Koli music before? IT’S AMAZING!"

Dance Can Be A Good Workout Too

Prajakta is a good dancer and it can be clearly seen in her videos. She often posts some fun dance routines, which can be good for a workout as well.

Sharing another dance video, she wrote, "Yes yes I should unpack my Jaipur and Pune bags. Yes I know. Yes. I will. Today. Maybe tomorrow. But look, dance!"

Handstand

Prajakta achieved the milestone of acing a handstand and documented it as well. She wrote, "Tomorrow’s another day, kid."

After Workout Fun

Workout can be fun with dance and music and here's the proof. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Hello endorphins, my old loyal friends!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prajakta was recently seen in Mismatch Season 2, which is streaming on Netflix. The show is based on the book When 'Dimple Met Rishi' and it is directed by Akarsh Khurana. The show also stars Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malvade in the lead role. Talking about her debut film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The movie received a lot of appreciation and earned over Rs 100 crores at the box office worldwide.