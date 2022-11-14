Monday Motivation: 5 Times Deepika Padukone Inspired Fans To Take Care Of Physical And Mental Health Through Yoga

DEEPIKA Padukone is currently one of the most successful actors in the film industry and never fails to impress her fans with her stellar performances. The Padmaavat star is also an inspiration for her fans and talked about the importance of taking care of physical and mental health many times. From pilates to yoga to cardio, the actress swears by these exercises to stay fit.

However, in Gehraiyaan, she played the role of a yoga instructor and since then talked about the benefits of doing yoga many times.

Take a look at the times Deepika Padukone inspired fans to achieve fitness goals through yoga.

1. Deepika About Her Yoga Journey

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Deepika revealed that she felt a deep inner calling about two years ago and started doing yoga. "I started practising yoga with consistency about two years ago after what felt like a deep inner calling. At around the same time, I was also offered a movie where I was given the role of a yoga instructor. In short, it was an inner calling mixed with the professional requirement that eventually pushed me to look for the right instructor and get going on my yoga journey," she said.

2. Deepika's Favourite Yoga posture

Malasana or the Garland Yoga pose is Deepika's favourite yoga position.

3. Benefits Of Yoga, According To Deepika

"Practicing yoga, makes me feel the most centred, balanced and grounded. Feeling alive and connected from within, like I am in control, is something I have never experienced in any other practice, except for in yoga," Deepika told Hindustan Times.

4. When Deepika Padukone Aced Headstand

Deepika's yoga instructor Anushka Parwani told Vogue that she nailed the headstand on the first try.

5. Deepika's commitment to the fitness

Anushka revealed that Deepika was completely committed and in tune with her body. She was also very discipline and fun which made the practice rewarding.