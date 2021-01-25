Kareena Kapoor Khan has been pretty much active on social media and was actively working during her second pregnancy, check out her latest post.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with actor Saif Ali Khan, has taken her fitness routine to a next level. Recently, the actress posted some pictures on Instagram and we are in awe of that. The actress recently launched the #PUMAxKareena collection, she shared a picture of herself, in which she was dressed in athleisure.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the picture with the caption that read, "A little bit of yoga. A little bit of calm. #PUMAxKareena, starting strong." In the picture, Kareena was seen cradling baby bump while she was doing yoga. Not to forget to mention, she was looking amazing in it and has dropped some fitness goals for all of us.

In the post, Kareena was seen wearing a pink sports bra and leggings with a matching jacket. In another post, she was carrying a black long-sleeved crop top and leggings.

Talking about Saif and Kareena, the duo has now shifted to their new lavish home which is even more spacious than their previous one. Recently, the actress gave her fans a sneak peek of her new home.

Meanwhile, the actress has been pretty much active on social media and was actively working during her second pregnancy. Earlier, Bebo announced that she is going to launch the pregnancy memoir on her son Taimur's 4th birthday last year. Now, the memoir of Kareena that is titled 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible' will be out this year.

Taking to social media, she wrote, "Today is the perfect day to announce my book- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I'll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can't wait for you to read it."

