New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: When it comes to treating fans with her hot pictures, Bhojpuri star Monalisa never keeps anyone waiting. The 'Nazar' actress makes sure that her Instagram handle is updated with her daily life especially when she is on a vacation. Yes, Monalisa who is currently holidaying with hubby Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in Maldives has shared number of clicks from there on her social media.

Recently, once again the actress gave a glimpse of her dreamy vacay through a new set of pics where she can be seen enjoying her leisure time in pool. Mona can be seen taking a dip in the pool while wearing a hot sky blue bikini.

In one of the photos, she is seen swimming, while in another one the actress is posing for the camera. Meanwhile, in the last click, Monalisa is flaunting her back.

Sharing the pictures on her official Insta account, the actress wrote, "Good Times And Tan Lines …. #poolbaby #swimming #time #happymood #maldives #diaries @youandmemaldives #cocoonmaldives"

Take a look at Monalisa's Instagram bikini pictures here:

Isn't she looking smokin' HOT?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is not just famous in Bhojpuri industry, but is also a popular name in TV shows in India. The actress shot to fame in the mainstream media after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 10.

Post that she has appeared in a few TV serials like Nazar (which was a supernatural daily soap) and Namak Issk Ka.

According to Monalisa, the audience prefers the genres of drama and supernatural on small screen. Talking about the same, she told IANS, "They love to watch these kinds of shows… supernatural, family drama, and drama emotional. People like these things so the makers make the shows accordingly."

For the unversed, Namak Issk Ka was based on the tale of a dancer named Chamcham, who hoped to get married, but society did not accept her as daughter-in-law.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal