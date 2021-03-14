From Jalebi Baby to Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye, Monalisa has covered all the social media music trends. Here have a look at some popular reels of the actress:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: You all must have come across a popular challenge #DontRush on Instagram. Many TV and Bollywood celebs have taken up this challenge and the latest to join this bandwagon is popular Bhojpuri actress Monalisa. Showing off her killer dance moves with TV actor Kunal Verma the actress set the internet ablaze.

Donning a pink short-dress, Monalisa aced the challenge like a legend. Sharing the reel on Instagram, she captioned the video as, "Our 1st #reels 🤷‍♀️... on this one... #dontrushchallenge @kunalrverma ... And It was Super Fun While Shooting... ha ha ha 😈 #feelkaroreelkaro #fun #unlimited #loved #it #dontrush #instagram #instareelss"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONNALLISA (@aslimonalisa)

Well, this is not the first time the actress left the internet gawking with her killer dance moves. Monalisa is quite active on social media and keeps sharing dance reels on famous music tracks. From Jalebi Baby to Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye, the actress has covered all the social media trends. Here have a look at some popular reels of the actress that will leave you awestruck:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONNALLISA (@aslimonalisa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONNALLISA (@aslimonalisa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONNALLISA (@aslimonalisa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONNALLISA (@aslimonalisa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONNALLISA (@aslimonalisa)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is a popular Bhojpuri actress, and has given many hits to the industry. However, in Hindi cinema, she rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss season 10 hosted by Salman Khan. Ever since then, she is ruling the television industry with her prolific acting skills. She bagged her first TV show wherein she essayed the role of Mohana Rathod, a witch. Currently, she is seen in Colors TV popular show Namak Issk Ka wherein she is playing the main antagonist, Iravati Varma. Also, she has worked in Bollywood in Blackmail (2005) starring, Suniel Shetty and Ajay Devgn.

Talking about her personal life, she married her longtime beau Vikrant Singh Rajput on national television in Bigg Boss 10 house, ever since then, they are growing strong.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv