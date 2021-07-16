New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Monalisa is currently in a super chilled-out zone as she is holidaying in Goa with her hubby Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The actress who hardly fails to update her fans with her whereabouts, has been sharing quite a few pics and videos on her social media handle from her beach vacation.

Recently, Monalisa dropped a series of different clicks where she is looking nothing less than smokin' HOT in each and every glimpse of hers. She shared a few pics while taking a walk alongside a Goan beach in a baby pink outfit with plunging neckline. Mona captioned her photos saying, "Sky Above, Sand Below, Peace Within .... #beachvibes #beachlife #love #happiness #muchneeded #holiday #goa #diaries"

 Take a look at Monalisa's latest Instagram pictures here:

 
 
 
Apart from the sexy beach look, Monalisa even shared a few photos from the poolside where she can be seen striking different poses at the pool of her hotel. In the pics, the actress can be seen dressed in a blue tie-dye co-ord set. 

Sharing the clicks she caption them as, "Time Is A Pool To Swim And Dream And Create In.... #goodmorning #world #myfavourite #poolside #waterbaby #lovingit #instagood"

 Check out Monalisa's pool pics here:

 
 
 
Isn't she looking gorgeous?

Meanwhile, on the workfront, Monalisa is a prominent name in Bhojpuri films. Apart from that, she has carved a niche in Hindi language content as well. The actress has appeared in supernatural daily soap titled 'Nazar', where she played the role of a Dayan (witch). On the other hand, she shot to fame primarily with her stint in the high-voltage reality show Bigg Boss 10, hosted by Salman Khan. Monalisa even participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. 

So guys, coming back to her hot pictures, what are your thoughts? Do let us know.

