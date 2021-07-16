Monalisa took to her official social media handle to share a series of pictures from her Goa vacation with hubby Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Scroll down to see the photos and read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Monalisa is currently in a super chilled-out zone as she is holidaying in Goa with her hubby Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The actress who hardly fails to update her fans with her whereabouts, has been sharing quite a few pics and videos on her social media handle from her beach vacation.

Recently, Monalisa dropped a series of different clicks where she is looking nothing less than smokin' HOT in each and every glimpse of hers. She shared a few pics while taking a walk alongside a Goan beach in a baby pink outfit with plunging neckline. Mona captioned her photos saying, "Sky Above, Sand Below, Peace Within .... #beachvibes #beachlife #love #happiness #muchneeded #holiday #goa #diaries"

Take a look at Monalisa's latest Instagram pictures here:

Apart from the sexy beach look, Monalisa even shared a few photos from the poolside where she can be seen striking different poses at the pool of her hotel. In the pics, the actress can be seen dressed in a blue tie-dye co-ord set.

Sharing the clicks she caption them as, "Time Is A Pool To Swim And Dream And Create In.... #goodmorning #world #myfavourite #poolside #waterbaby #lovingit #instagood"

Check out Monalisa's pool pics here:

Meanwhile, on the workfront, Monalisa is a prominent name in Bhojpuri films. Apart from that, she has carved a niche in Hindi language content as well. The actress has appeared in supernatural daily soap titled 'Nazar', where she played the role of a Dayan (witch). On the other hand, she shot to fame primarily with her stint in the high-voltage reality show Bigg Boss 10, hosted by Salman Khan. Monalisa even participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8.

