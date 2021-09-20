Monalisa took to her Instagram to share a post teasing her new venture. The actress with the captioned asked fans " Missed me".

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After enjoying the Maldives, Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is back to the grind. For the past few days, Monalisa was vacating in the Maldives with her husband. The Tv actress shared several photos and videos of her luxe vacations taking to her social media. The actress is quite active on the photosharing platform and never misses any chance to update her fans on her daily life updates.

Recently, Monalisa took to her Instagram and shared her latest character look for her upcoming Star Plus venture. Sharing the clip on her Instagram, She captioned the post with, "Missed me?!?! I AM BACK!"

In the clip, Monalisa can be seen in a red saree with a big plaited ponytail and glowing green eyes. The clip teases the audience for a comeback as it states, " Yahi hota hai jab koi dil se yaad krta hai. Kya hai ye raaz? Pata chalega jald hi Star Plus or Disney+Hotstar par."

Take a look at the post here:

Though, Monalisa didn't mention the name of the upcoming project. It is speculated by fans that she will be seen in the upcoming season 3 of Nazar. Earlier, Monalisa has featured in both prequels of Nazar. She portrayed the character of Mohana a mind-controlling witch. In the clip shared by Monalisa, she can be seen in a similar look.

Talking about Nazar, the Star plus show was well-liked by the audience. Two seasons of the show have already been aired on national television. Apart from Monalisa, the show also featured Harsh Rajput, Niyati Fatnani in the lead roles in the first part, and Shruti Sharma in the second part of Nazar. The first season of Nazar ran from 2018 to 2020. The show was helmed by Atif Khan and produced by Gul Khan and Mrinal Jha.

Coming back to Monalisa, She has done several Bhojpuri shows and movies, the actress rose to fame Hindi Tv industry after she appeared in the popular tv reality show Bigg Boss in its 10th season. After featuring in Bigg Boss, the actress appeared in Nach Baliye and tv serials such as Nazar, Nazar 2, and several others.

Posted By: Ashita Singh