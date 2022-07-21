Mom-To-Be Alia Bhatt Looks Stunning In Mini Dress During 'Darlings' Promotions

Alia Bhatt is having the time of her life whether it is personal or professional. While the actress is set to appear in back-to-back films to enthrall her fans, she is also enjoying the pregnancy phase of her life. Recently, the mom-to-be was spotted during the promotion of her upcoming film Darlings, and needless to say, her pregnancy glow was visible on her face.

The actress was seen flaunting her baby bump in a cute little dress. The actress was accompanied by her co-stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. It is believed that the dress Alia was wearing for the occasion is from the brand ZiMMERMAN and costs a whopping Rs 82K.

Take a look at the picture here:

As soon as the picture went online, fans spammed the comment section with love and heart emojis. Fans are already excited ever since Alia disclosed that she will soon be a mom.

For the unversed, Alia tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in the month of April this year. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony where only close friends and family members attended the wedding.

Just two months after the wedding, Alia decided to enthrall her fans when she announced that she and Ranbir will soon be parents.

The actress took to her social media account and share a picture of him and Ranbir where the couple can be seen in a hospital for a check-up.

Sharing the post, Alia wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon" and dropped an infinite, heart and star emoji.

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Apart from that, several rumours also surfaced online that stated that the couple is having twins. However, Alia and Ranbir remained tight-lipped about the topic.

Meanwhile, on Alia's work front, the actress will be seen in a bunch of projects including Jee Lee Zara, Darlings, and Brahmastra. Also, Darlings will mark Alia's debut as a producer. She is co-producing it with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

On the other hand, Ranbir will be seen in Shamshera, which is slated to release on July 22. He will also appear in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and will also work in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor.