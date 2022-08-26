Mom-To-Be Alia Bhatt Looks Radiant In Pink Sheer Top, Flaunts Her Baby Bump | See Here

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie 'Brahmastra'. As the fans are excited about the release of her new film, Alia Bhatt has left no stone unturned to promote Brahmastra. She is very active on social media these days and has been giving updates about Brahmastra to the audience. She recently posted some adorable pictures flaunting her baby bump and reminded her fans to watch the films.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "the light .. is coming! (In just two weeks) 9TH September —- BRAHMĀSTRA".

Earlier, she went for a vacation with Ranbir Kapoor and shared a sunkissed selfie. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Eternally grateful for this sunshine - THANK YOU for all the love my lovesssss".

During the launch of the song 'Deva Deva', she wore a stunning brown dress. Sharing the photos, "all set to see deva deva with the press … & my little darling."

She looked stunning in the classic blazer and distressed jeans. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "dil humaraaaa .. la ilaaj hain. (our first song is out now do watch and love my darlings)".

Recently, Alia talked about the nepotism debate and how she deals with it. While speaking to Mid-Day about the nepotism debate, Alia said that she could only shut the conversation down through her movies. “I believed the only way I could shut the conversation down is through my movies. So, don’t respond, don’t feel bad. Of course, I felt bad. But feeling bad is a small price to pay for the work that you are respected and loved for. I shut up, went home and did my work. I delivered a film like Gangubai Kathiawadi,” Alia told Mid-Day.

"So, who’s having the last laugh? At least until I deliver my next flop? For now, I am laughing! At the end of the day, use that to fuel your work. I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don't like me, don't watch me. I can’t help it. That’s something I can't do (anything about]. People have something to say. Hopefully, I will prove to them with my movies that I am actually worth the space I occupy," she added.

On the work front, she was last seen in Darlings. The movie was released on Netflix. Alia received a lot of praise for her performance in the film. Written and directed by Jasmeet K Reen, the movie also stars Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew and Vijay Varma. Moreover, it was Alia's first film as a producer.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The movie will release in theatres on September 9, 2022. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji.