Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt Is Enjoying ‘Me Time' In Portugal And Her Million Dollar Smile Is The Proof

Alia Bhatt recently enthralled her fans when she announced her pregnancy with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actress is expecting her first child and the glow on her face tells it all. The actress on Friday shared a picture where she can be seen giving a million-dollar smile. The actress shared the pictures from the sets of her Hollywood debut ' Heart of Stone'.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a bunch of pictures and fans clearly cannot keep calm. In one of the sun-kissed pictures, Alia can be seen giving a million-dollar smile to the camera and her glow tells it all. The other picture that the actress posted was of the scenic view and her shadow.

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, "Nothing a walk with yourself can't fix." She geo-tagged the location as Praia do Canal Nature Resort in Portugal.

Take a look at the picture here:

As soon as the picture went online, fans spammed the comment section with heart and love emojis.

The pregnancy glow on the actress's face is quite evident. For the unversed, Alia tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor on April 14 this year. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at their residency. The wedding was a private affair, and only close family and friends were invited.

The couple dated for a long period of time and then decided to promise forever to each other.

After months the wedding, Alia enthralled her fans as informed her friends that she is pregnant. The actress took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she and Ranbir were seen in a hospital getting an ultrasound done.

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon."

See Here:

Meanwhile, on Alia's work front, the actress was last seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which turned out to be a massive hit. Now, the actress will be seen in the much-anticipated film Brahmastra alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. Apart from that Alia will also be seen in Heart of Stone, which will mark her first Hollywood debut.