Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma treated fans with a stunning sun-kissed picture of herself on Instagram. Her million-dollar smile and pregnancy glow is enough to burst your Monday blues, have a look.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with hubby Virat Kohli, is frequently sharing her glowing and sparkling pictures with fans. She misses no chance to flaunt her baby bump and shares her all-new experience on social media. Earlier, Anushka shared a message of "positivity and gratitude" and now she has shared a "pocket full of sunshine" photo.

View this post on Instagram Pocketful of sunshine ☀️☺️ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) onOct 18, 2020 at 10:30pm PDT

In the picture, Anushka can be seen enjoying mesmerising sun rays. She looks 'awwdorable' is a white T-shirt and peachy pink Dungaree. While putting her hands in pockets in the picture, she captioned it saying, "pocket full of sunshine". Fans go gaga on her picture and hit more than 1 million likes in one hour.

Currently, Anushka Sharma is slaying in UAE as husband Virat Kohli is busy playing IPL 2020. However, the couple is seen spending good quality time in the meantime. Yesterday (October 18) Virat Kohli shared a picture with his beautiful wife Anushka Sharma dipping in a river. They were seen enjoying sunset and RCB player AB de Villiers captured the beautiful moment.

View this post on Instagram ❤️🌅 pic credit - @abdevilliers17 😃 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) onOct 18, 2020 at 7:50am PDT

Last month (On world's Gratitude Day), Anushka shared a picture of herself and wrote, "Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance" - Eckhart Tolle. Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world , opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward ?? Because ... " After all, we are all just walking each other home " - Ram Dass"

NH10 actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli are expecting their first child. The couple announced the exciting news with a common social media post in August. Along with a picture, they wrote “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” in the same caption.

Posted By: Srishti Goel