Anushka Sharma has been sharing her pregnancy pictures on Instagram and fans are loving it, see photos.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Mommy-to-be actress Anushka Sharma is expecting her first child with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. The NH31 actress has been flaunting her baby bump on social media and fans are loving it. Recently, she posted a photo in which she was all glowing in the pregnancy look and was looking like a real diva.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared the photo in which she was donning the maxi dress with subtle makeup look and kept her hair open. The actress was looking amazing in it. She captioned the post, "Hey".

Earlier, Anushka shared a series of photos on Instagram, in which her makeup team were seen wearing masks. A day before, she posted the photo in which she was seen relaxing, she captioned the post, "When your dad captures your perfect chai time candid photo and tells you to cut him out of frame but you won't because - daughter."

It is reported that Anushka will shoot back to back seven days in various studios of Mumbai. It is also revealed that she is taking every possible step to ensure the safety of coronavirus and her teams is also ensuring the best safety that her sets are a safe shooting venue, given her pregnancy. All cast and crew members of these shoots have been tested and quarantined.

It is expected that Anushka will return back to the work from May, four months after she delivers her first child.

The couple announced the good news in August on Instagram. The star couple will welcome their firstborn in January 2021. "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," they shared on social media.

She has been sharing her pregnancy pictures on Instagram and fans are loving it. From her sunbathing pictures to flaunting her baby bump, she did it all in style.

