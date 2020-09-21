New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Soon-to-be-mother Anushka Sharma is enjoying her pregnancy days and her Instagram posts are proof to it. NH 10 actor recently shared a picture where she can be seen flaunting her baby bump and pregnancy glow while posing in a pool. Anushka Sharma’s black monokini with a no-makeup look made her even more stunning.

Along with an adorable picture, Anushka Sharma shared her gratitude to her fans and loved ones by quoting Eckhart Tolle and Ram Dass in her caption. She wrote, "'Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance' - Eckhart Tolle. Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world, opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward. Because... After all, we are all just walking each other home - Ram Dass #worldgratitudeday

Recently, Anushka shared a beach-side picture where she was looking at her baby bump very fondly. In a white fluffy shirt and open hair, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor looked magnificent. Along with a picture, she wrote, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?”

A few weeks ago, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli, announced on social media that they are expecting their first child in January. Sharing a common photo on their social media timelines, couple wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2020." Since then, social media got no chill and the fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of a little munchkin of the power couple.

Posted By: Srishti Goel