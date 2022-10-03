Mom-To-Be Alia Bhatt Makes Heads Turn In Shimmery Gown As She Poses With Her 'Time100 Impact Awards'

Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying the success of her latest film 'Brahmastra' which showed an amazing performance at the box office. She has added another feather to her cap and was honoured by the Time100 Impact Awards. Alia took to Instagram and shared pictures from the event with her award in her hand.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "thank you @time #time100impactawards"

In the pictures, Alia looked drop dead gorgeous in a shimmery gown and also flaunted her baby bump.

Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar are all hearts for these beautiful pictures. Meanwhile, her mother Soni Razdan commented, "Congratulations golden girl so proud of you." Priyanka Chopra commented, "Get it girl!"

Announcing the news of her receiving the Time100 Impact award, she shared a screengrab of the article. The article is titled 'Alia Bhatt Acts Like a Modern Woman-Flaws And All'.

Talking about the image of a modern woman in society, Alia Bhatt told the Times, "We have a certain societal norm in which we have to be put together, we have to be right, we have to be quiet, we have to be simple, we have to be soft-spoken, we have to be well-dressed."

"We have to be so many things. Just bringing everything: the vulnerability, the jealousy, the lows, the highs, the real things that we are afraid of even thinking. If you bring that to the forefront on the big screen, then the person watching you from the audience will feel like, ‘OK, I’m not the only one,’” she added.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'. The movie also stars Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead role. She unveiled the first look of her Hollywood debut 'Heart Of Stone' at the Netflix global fan event 'Tudum 2022'.

Heart Of Stone will release on Netflix in 2023 and also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead role. She will be seen in the second and third instalments of the Brahmastra franchise.