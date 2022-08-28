Mom-To-Be Alia Bhatt Looks Flawless In A Stunning Red Dress | See Pics

Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. As the release date of Brahmastra is coming near, the actress has been giving updates about the film through social media. Moreover, she has been making the style statement in the promotional events and has been acing each and every look. She recently shared some stunning pictures on Instagram from the Brahmastra promotion.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "another day another wall. 9th September —— BRAHMĀSTRA".

Alia looks stunning in the red dress with black polka dots. She looks radiant and kept her makeup look natural. Her mother Soni Razdan loved her pictures and commented, "Hahaha Lovely", with heart emoticons. Meanwhile, Karan Johar is all hearts for these pictures and wrote 'Love'. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor commented, "So Pretty", with a heart eyes emoticon.

She recently promoted Brahmastra at the IIT Bombay and aced the casual look. She looked beautiful in a beige tee and blue denim. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "IIT Bombay .. here we come!!! thanks to promotions at least I can proudly say I got into IIT(for one hour) 9th September — BRAHMĀSTRA".

She flaunted her baby bump in her recent pictures. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "the light .. is coming! (In just two weeks) 9TH September —- BRAHMĀSTRA".

She recently went for a vacation with Ranbir Kapoor and shared a sunkissed selfie. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Eternally grateful for this sunshine - THANK YOU for all the love my lovesssss".

At the 'Deva Deva' song launch, Alia wore a stunning brown dress. Sharing the photos, "all set to see deva deva with the press … & my little darling."

Alia recently talked about the nepotism debate going on in the film industry and how it has affected her. Talking to Mid-Day about it, Alia said, "I believed the only way I could shut the conversation down is through my movies. So, don’t respond, don’t feel bad. Of course, I felt bad. But feeling bad is a small price to pay for the work that you are respected and loved for. I shut up, went home and did my work. I delivered a film like Gangubai Kathiawadi.”

She further added, " I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don't like me, don't watch me. I can’t help it. That’s something I can't do (anything about]. People have something to say. Hopefully, I will prove to them with my movies that I am actually worth the space I occupy."

Brahmastra will release in theatres on September 9, 2022. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.