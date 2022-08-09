Mom-To-Be Alia Bhatt Glows On Her Babymoon, Sonam Kapoor Reacts | See Pic

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is often in the headlines because of her personal as well as professional life. The actress was recently captured with her husband Ranbir Kapoor while they made a public appearance amid the promotion of their most awaited movie, Brahmastra.

Meanwhile, Alia with her dazzling sun-kissed selfie set Instagram on fire on Tuesday. The actress a beautiful picture of her along with the caption, "Eternally grateful for this sunshine - THANK YOU for all the love my lovesssss."

As soon as the actress dropped her gorgeous selfie, the comment section got flooded with heart and love-eye emojis. Sonam Kapoor who is all set to welcome her first child in the world also commented on the picture. "I went there for my Babymoon too! It’s literally the best! Have fun!," wrote Sonam.

Meanwhile, Netflix India while referring to Alia as sunshine commented, "Plot Twist: Alia is the sunshine and we’re the grateful ones❤️." Neetu Kapoor also dropped a heart and a love eye emoji. "My beauty ❤️😍," Neetu said.

The actress has made several public appearances after announcing her pregnancy in June. Recently, she is busy promoting her upcoming movie, Brahmastra: Shiva - Part One' in media. The movie will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. It stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the main role along with co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni and is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Notably, Dharma Productions on Monday shared the second song of the movie, 'Deva Deva'. Sharing the song, Dharma Movies wrote, "Presenting the power of light. Immerse yourself & let it awaken the fire in you!".

The song is composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi.

Earlier, Ayan Mukerji also shared details about the song a day before the song was released. "A Song that has given me so much Energy since Pritam (Dada) created it," he wrote. "Given me Strength when ever things have been tough… I’ve truly listened to it before every big meeting I had to take in last few years! Given me Dance when I’ve played it to my friends in the middle of the night ! Given me Moments of Singing Loudly and Badly in the car when I’m driving around alone. Most importantly, Given Soul to my Life and Brahmāstra (which is one and and the same thing)," he said.