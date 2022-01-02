New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular actor Mohit Raina took his fans by surprise after he shared his wedding pics on his social media handle. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor, who kept his personal life under wraps, tied the knot with Aditi in an intimate ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance.

Mohit took to his Instagram handle and shared dreamy pics with his lady love. In the series of pics, the actor looked dashing in a white sherwani, paired with a pastel green stole. He complimented the bride, who adorned red and green coloured printed lehenga with golden border and intricate embroidery. Sharing the pics, he wrote, "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents, we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey.

Aditi & Mohit"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagran English (@jagranenglishnews)

Not much is known about Mohit's hush-hush wedding, but seeing the background in the images, one can say that the couple got married somewhere around Udaipur.

As soon as he shared the pics, fans and industry friends bombarded his comment section with congratulatory messages. Karan Johar, Mrunal Thakur, Sachin Shroff and Dia Mirza wrote, "Congratulations" along with red heart emoticons while one of his fans wrote, "And finally our Shiv got his Paarvati".

Another user wrote, "Mohit and it comes … Congratulations…. Eyes flowing and heart full love … bestest of wishes this journey of life for both of you … soo happpyyyyy I can’t even describe …"

Another wrote, "Omg.. thts a very lovely surprise.. wish you a very very happy married life @merainna so happy for u"

Well, not long ago, Mohit's URI co-star Vicky Kaushal also got married to his lady love Katrina Kaif in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. Earlier, Yami Gautam also had a hush-hush wedding with URI director Aditya Dhar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he rose to fame with Life Ok's popular show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, wherein he essayed the role of Mahadeva. Last he was seen in Shiddat, starring Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv