Mohanlal's Supernatural Thriller ‘Alone’ Trailer Out, Film To Release On THIS Date; Watch

The trailer for Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s supernatural thriller film ‘Alone’ has been released by the makers. Taking to his social media account, the actor posted the trailer for his upcoming film as a New Year’s gift to his fans.

Taking to his Twitter account, Mohanlal shared the trailer for the film and wrote, “Happy New Year. Here's the official trailer of #ALONE ! https://youtu.be/cjINGeO9kT8 #ShajiKailas @antonypbvr @aashirvadcine.”

Watch Mohanlal’s Alone trailer here:

Several fans took to the comments section of Mohanlal’

s post to react to the trailer. One fan wrote, “Booth for Better Systems.. These many years booths worked for themselves,love,revenge, save family.. 1st time booth for better systems.. Looks Awesome, wider.. - Happy new year.” Another read, “Expecting a class mystery thriller. Lalettan + Prithviraj combo”

Directed by Shaji Kailas, ‘Alone’ features voice roles as supporting cast. Prithviraj Sukumaran will be voicing the role of Hari while Renji Panicker will voice Colonel. Manju Warrier will also be voicing in the film. ‘Alone’ will release theatrically on January 26, 2023 and will be facing a mega clash at the box-office with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer ‘Pathaan’.

‘Alone’s plot revolves around a man named Kalidas, who works for the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Kalidas gets stranded due to the pandemic lock-down when he travels from Coimbatore to Kerala.

Alone marks director Shaji Kailas and Mohanlal’s onscreen collaboration after 12 years. The film's story has been written by Rajesh Jayaraman and has been produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas.

Mohanlal was last seen in the October release ‘Monster’. The film received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics alike. The film also starred Lakshmi Manchu, Honey Rose, Sudev Nair, Siddique, K. B. Ganesh Kumar, Lena, Johny Antony, Jagapathi Babu alongside Mohanlal.

‘Monster’ is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar while the film’s satellite rights have been bought by Asianet.