Mohanlal To Make Special Appearance In Rajnikanth’s Upcoming Film ‘Jailer’; Fans Await ‘Iconic Moment’

Megastar Mohanlal is gearing up for his upcoming Malayalam release 'Alone', where the South superstar has also signed for an iconic cameo in Rajnikanth's upcoming big-budget Tamil film 'Jailer.' The 'Lucifer' star will soon be joining the sets for his shoot marking the screen sharing with Rajnikanth for the first time.

However, the makers of the film 'Jailer' are yet to make an official statement, but according to a report cited by Hindustan Times, Mohanlal has already signed the cameo appearance and will be completing his part over the weekend.

As the news broke out in the media, fans have taken over social media and are enthralled by the collaboration between the superstars of South Indian cinema. One social media user wrote, "This is going to be an iconic moment," while another user wrote, "It'll be something else to watch Rajinikanth and Mohanlal walking in slow-motion to Anirudh's music."

Talking about the workfront of Mohanlal, the star was last seen in Suriya starrer 'Kaappaan' where he played the role of Prime Minister.

However, on the other end, Rajnikanth will be seen as a prison jailer in his upcoming film where the superstar has already shot a major part of the film. The film also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, and Vinayakan in prominent roles.

Superstar Rajnikanth will soon commence work on his daughter's upcoming release titled, 'Laal Salaam', where he will be seen playing an extended cameo. Taking a long break of seven years, Rajnikanth's daughter Aishwarya will be returning to the world of direction.

No amount of praise is enough for you ..

You make millions happy everyday..

You are to be celebrated every single day..

But today wishing you THE SUPER STAR ⭐️ MY APPA and OUR ONE AND ONLY THALAIVA the happiest healthiest and the most heartfelt HAPPY BIRTHDAY #rajiniday pic.twitter.com/gk6A0eqsKx — Aishwarya Rajinikanth (@ash_rajinikanth) December 12, 2022

According to a report cited by Hindustan Times, the film is rumored to be set against the backdrop of communism and cricket. The film features Vikrant and Vishnu Vishal in the lead roles.

Rajnikanth's daughter Aishwarya shared the Puja ceremony pictures from the launch of her upcoming project, where she wrote, "When your FATHER trusts in you.. When you believe GOD is by you. MIRACLES happen in true. After 7 long years. The journey begins again with grateful and joyful tears."