In the film Aaraattu, Shraddha Srinath is going to play the lead role along with Saikumar, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan and Ashwin Kumar who are going to play pivotal roles in the film.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has started rolling for his upcoming film Aaraattu. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a few photos with the cast and crew of his upcoming film. From the pictures, it is evident that the actor has been hiding his look and was seen in the check shirt that he donned with a pair of spectacles.

He captioned his post that reads, "Joined at the sets of my new movie 'Aaraattu'. Directed by Unnikrishnan B and written by Udayakrishna. #aaraattu #shoot."

Joined at the sets of my new movie #Aaraattu Directed by @unnikrishnanb and written by Udayakrishna pic.twitter.com/LkVfXZSNQf — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 23, 2020

The forthcoming film Aaraattu is being helmed by B Unnikrishnan, he had directed Mohanlal's films like Mr Fraud and Villian. The forthcoming film is written by screenwriter Udaykrishna, who wrote one of Mohanlal’s biggest box office hits, Pulimurugan.

The superstar recently completed the shoot of his upcoming film Drishyam 2. The film's shooting began in the last week of September, and the production was wrapped up in the first week of November. This film is a sequel of 2013 crime thriller Drishyam, it is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film is going to revolve around the events that took place after seven years after a high-profile case shook a small town in Kerala.

It is reported that in the film Shraddha is going to play the role of an IAS officer. The story of the film is going to revolve around Gopan and his journey from Neyyattinkara to Palakkad.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma