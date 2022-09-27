Modiji Ki Beti Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Comedy Drama Film

Modiji Ki Beti, a comedy-crime drama film, is all set to release in theaters this October. Starring Avani Modi, Vikram Kochhar, Pitobash Tripathy, Tarun Khanna, Kavita Ghai Brandex, the film will premiere in theaters on October 14, 2022.

The story of the film revolves around its central character, Avani Modi. Twists and turns take place when two stupid terrorists, who are trying to prove their capabilities and believe the fake news regarding the presence of Prime Minister’s daughter, kidnap her. They are then faced with a series of comical challenges in order to send her back to her country.

Taking to her social media account, Avani took to her Instagram account to share the first look of the film. “This October experience the amusing cross-nation journey of witty & pretty - Modi Ji Ki Beti Presenting first look of #ModiJiKiBeti Releasing on 14th October 2022 #ModiJiKiBeti #MJKBFilm #InCinemas #14Oct22,” read the caption of the post.

Along with ‘Modiji Ki Beti’, there are several other interesting titles to watch out for in the month of October. Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer ‘Ram Setu’ will arrive on the occasion of Diwali this October.

On Monday, Akshay took to his Instagram account to share a teaser from the film. Along with the video, Akshay wrote, “राम सेतु की पहली झलक…just for you. Made this with a lot of love, hope you like it. बताना ज़रूर #RamSetu. October 25th. Only in Theatres worldwide.”

Directed by ‘Parmanu’ fame director Abhishek Sharma, the action-adventure movie will feature Akshay Kumar portraying the role of an archaeologist. The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and veteran actor Nassar in pivotal roles.

Notably, Akshay’s ‘Ram Setu’ will be clashing at the box office with AJay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer ‘Thank God’. The film, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh, is a comedy drama and will release in theaters on October 25.