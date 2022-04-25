New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Good news for all Modern Love fans! Your favourite show will now get its own Indian version. Modern Love is a romantic comedy anthology web series, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Now the OTT platform has unveiled the poster and the release date of the series' Indian version, Modern Love Mumbai.

Sharing the poster of the show, Amazon Prime Video India wrote, "if "the best news we got today" was an image #ModernLoveOnPrime".

The anthology will be directed by six talented filmmakers Shonali Bose, Hanal Mehta, Vishal Bhardwaj, Alankrita Shrivastava, Dhruv Sehgal and Nupur Asthana.

Shonali Bose has directed 'Raat Rani', starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat and Dilip Prabhavalkar. Hansal Mehta's Baali will feature Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar. Vishal Bhardwaj has directed Mumbai Dragon, which will star Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi and Naseeruddin Shah. My Beautiful Wrinkles is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, and it will star Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Ahsaas Channa and Tanvi Azmi. Dhruv Sehgal has directed I Love Thane, starring Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh. Lastly, Nupur Asthana has directed Cutting Chai, which stars Chitrangda Singh and Arshad Warsi.

On February 14, Valentine's Day, Amazon Prime released the teaser of Modern Love India. The story will be based in the city of Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad.

The original series Modern Love starred Kit Harington, Anne Hathaway, Minnie Driver, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, Andrew Scott, Anna Paquin, and Tobias Menzies, among others. Meanwhile, season 2 of Modern Love starred James, Aparna Nancherla, Larry Owens, Zane Pais, Isaac Powell, Ben Rappaport, Milan Ray, and Jack Reynor, among others. It is inspired by the New York Times column of the same name.

Modern Love Mumbai will stream from May 13, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav