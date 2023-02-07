MM Keeravani To Perform RRR Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ Live At The Oscars Ceremony Next Month: Reports

Music composer MM Keeravani, who has been nominated for the Academy Awards 2023 for his song Naatu Naatu from RRR, will reportedly be performing the song at the ceremony. The musician will be performing Naatu Naatu live at the Oscars ceremony to be held on March 12 in Los Angeles.

MM Keeravani rose to global fame post Naatu Naatu’s mega success at the international award ceremonies. The song was filmed Ram Charan and Jr NTR and featured SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus film RRR.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, MM Keeravani said that his song stands a very good chance of winning the Oscar and revealed he feels nervous. “I am confident about winning. But performing the song live in front of such a gathering needs a lot of preparation and rehearsals,” said MM Keeravani.

“For too long now I’ve neglected my health. It was only at the Golden Globe when even standing and giving the speech became a problem that I became aware of my obesity. I am out of shape. If the body is not healthy, the mind cannot be fully functional. If I am going to compose more songs that make my country proud, I’ve to be healthy in both body and mind,” MM Keeravani was quoted as saying.

MM Keeravani’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ will be competing at the Oscars 2023 best song category, alongside Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” and Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

MM Keeravani recently won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score (Motion Picture) for Naatu Naatu. The musician has been honored with a Padma Shri for excellence in arts.

Taking to his Twitter account, MM Keeravani thanked the government and expressed his thankfulness on winning the national recognition.

“Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India. Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion,” the musician wrote on Twitter.