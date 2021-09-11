New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted together on several instances, rumours of them dating each other have created a massive buzz in the entertainment industry. Last month, some reports of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's engagement surfaced online. However, Katrina's team had denied those reports.



Now, after a month of rumours of Katrina and Vicky's Roka Ceremony, Vicky Kaushal's younger brother, Sunny Kushal, has revealed the reaction of his parents to the rumours. Sunny said that when his family heard about Vicky and Katrina's rumoured Roka ceremony, the entire family burst into laughter. He also mentioned that his father pulled Vicky's leg asking him to treat them all with sweets.



Sunny, as quoted by SpotboyE said, “I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, ‘Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets)’. And then Vicky told them, ‘Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo (Since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be too)’.”



“We don’t know where it all came from, but we all were laughing so hard because of that,” he further added.



Rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dating each other are doing rounds on the internet since 2019, however, nor Katrina neither Vicky has ever confirmed anything regarding their relationship. The couple is often spotted together at various parties and even taking vacations together. They reportedly celebrated the New Year together in Alibaug.



Earlier in 2021, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor has confirmed that Vicky and Katrina are together. During an interview with an entertainment channel, Kapoor was asked which Bollywood celeb's relationship rumour he believes is true. To which he answered, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it."

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen