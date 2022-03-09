New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sidharth Malhotra's career graph is at an all-time high after he impressed everyone with his powerful performance in Shershaah. And now, Sidharth is all set to entertain us with Mission Majnu on June 10 this year. Mission Manju will also feature Rashmika Mandanna and it will mark her debut in Bollywood.

Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, the espionage thriller set in the 1970s has Sidharth essaying the role of a RAW agent who led a covert operation on Pakistani soil.

On Wednesday, Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Guilty By Association took to their social media handles and announced the release date of the film.

"The target is set! Get ready to be a part of India's most daring RAW mission in the heart of Pakistan. Inspired by true events, #MissionMajnu releasing on 10th June 2022," a post read on the Instagram handle of the production banner RSVP.

Meanwhile, Sidharth also shared the news and wrote, "This Majnu is on a mission and it’s going to get R.A.W & DEADLY! #MissionMajnu, now releasing on 10th June 2022."

The makers also unveiled a new poster of the film in which Sidharth is seen holding a gun in his hands against the backdrop of a destruction site.

'Mission Majnu' is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora, and Sumit Batheja, and also stars Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Shershaah opposite Kiara Advani, which was released on Amazon Prime Video to good fan response. Apart from Mission Manju, Sidharth will also be seen in Yodha and Thank God. And there are speculations too that Sidharth is all set to mark his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's cop-based web series.

Posted By: Ashita Singh