Mission Majnu Trailer Release: Sidharth Malhotra Plays Indian Spy Who Embarks On A Dangerous Job; Watch

In the soon-to-be-released Mission Majnu, Sidharth Malhotra takes on the role of a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent known as Amandeep Singh. His mission is to go undercover into Pakistan's nuclear programme and find out any information that could give India a strategic advantage. The recently released trailer for the Netflix film offers a glimpse of the extreme lengths to which his character must go to achieve his goal.

On Monday, Netflix dropped the trailer of the film and captioned it as, "Jo khud se pehle desh ke baare mein soche, wahi hain #DeshKeLiyeMajnu (Those who think of the nation first ahead of themselves, they are the ones who are crazy for their country) Watch Mission Majnu, a spy thriller inspired by true events. Arrives on 20th January, only on Netflix."

Watch the trailer here:

Jo khud se pehle desh ke baare mein soche, wahi hain #DeshKeLiyeMajnu 🇮🇳

Watch Mission Majnu, a spy thriller inspired by true events.

Arrives on 20th January, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/s5tNdW5cuv — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 9, 2023

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu is based on true events from the 1970s. The trailer begins with Parmeet Sethi's character earnestly requesting India's prime minister the need to detect the Pakistani nuclear facility. He encourages the use of a confidential informant to acquire information. Sidharth takes on the role of the 'simple' tailor who infiltrates and exits important spots to report back to India. The name of this significant mission is 'Mission Majnu'.

Rashmika Mandanna also features in the movie as Sidharth's pretend spouse, as part of his ruse. It looks like his character starts to feel a bit too settled while undercover. The preview likewise examines the extent of the physical journey he has to take on to locate the facility, involving sacrificing himself for the crucial information.

Written by Sumit Batheja, Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora, Mission Majnu also stars Kumud Mishra and Sharib Hashmi. Rashmika and Sidharth have been paired for the first time in this period drama. However, the story of unveiling the facility seem to have have the necessary dramatization needed for such a critical tale, missing in the trailer. Mission Majnu will release on Netflix on January 20.

In 2020, when the film was first revealed, producer Ronnie Screwvala had already expressed, "There are 1000s of heroes who work behind the scenes to safeguard the interest of our country from other terror units and rogue nations. Their work often goes unnoticed and Mission Majnu is an attempt to bring their sacrifices and efforts to the forefront. Mission Majnu is a thrilling tale about one of the most daring and audacious operations in the history of RAW."