Mission Majnu: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna-Starrer Locks OTT Release Date; Deets Inside

After basking in the success for his latest released film Oh My God, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is all set for his forthcoming venture. The Indian Hindi-language spy thriller film, Mission Majnu, directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, has finally locked its OTT release date.

On Tuesday movie critic Taran Adarsh headed to his Twitter handle and made an announcement regarding Mission Majnu's OTT release. Taran tweeted, "CONFIRMED… SIDHARTH MALHOTRA: 'MISSION MAJNU' TO PREMIERE ON NETFLIX… #MissionMajnu - starring #SidharthMalhotra and #RashmikaMandanna - premieres 20 Jan 2023 on #Netflix… OFFICIAL POSTER…"

As per the tweet made by Taran Adarsh, the movie Mission Majnu will be released on the OTT Giant Netflix on January 23, 2022. The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

His another tweet read, "IDHARTH MALHOTRA - RASHMIKA MANDANNA IN 'MISSIONMAJNU'... #SidharthMalhotra and #RashmikaMandanna to star in espionage thriller #MissionMajnu... Inspired by real events in the 1970s... #SidharthMalhotra will essay the role of a RAW agent... Directed by Shantanu Bagchi."

With this big announcement, the Biz analyst also shared the fresh poster, starring Sidharth Malhotra. The poster had the actor in an all-intense avatar featuring some bruises on his face. The Thank God actor looked dapper in a brown-coloured pathani suit which he teamed up with dark brown jacket, while he could also be seen holding a pistol in his hand.

The film is touted as one of the highly anticipated projects of Sidharth Malhotra. The film was earlier scheduled for its theatrical release on 13th May, 2022, but then it was again shifted to June 10, 2022 and now, Mission Majnu will hit the OTT platform Netflix on January 23, 2022.