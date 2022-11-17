Mission Majnu Release Date: When And Where You Can Watch Sidharth Malhotra And Rashmika Mandanna-Starrer On OTT

Mission Majnu Release Date: Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna will pair up on the big screen for the first time. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Sidhaarth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer film ‘Mission Majnu’ is finally gearing up for its release after being delayed multiple times. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film will reportedly have a direct to digital release.

According to reports, the makers of the film have tied up with OTT giant Netflix for the movie’s digital release. Notably, this will be Sidharth Malhotra’s second direct-to-digital release after his 2021-blockbuster film ‘Shershah’.

“The makers have decided to release the film on January 18 on Netflix. The platform will make an official announcement soon,” read a report in Pinkvilla.

Also starring Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra, ‘Mission Majnu’ is set in the 1970s, “Mission Manju” will follow the story of one of India’s most courageous missions in the heart of Pakistan that changed the relationship between the two nations forever.

This will be Rashmika Mandanna’s second film in the Hindi film industry, after the Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta-starrer film ‘Goodbye’ that was released in cinemas in October 2022.

Talking about ‘Mission Majnu’, Rashmika Mandanna told PTI in an earlier interview that the film is an experiment for her. “I got a call for ‘Mission Majnu’ as they were searching for a fresh face but at the same time someone with experience. They reached (out) to me. It is a film which I wouldn’t have done if it wasn’t my Hindi film. ‘Mission Majnu’ is an experiment for me, I hope it works well,” the ‘Pushpa’ star added.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra was recently seen in the Diwali release film ‘Thank God’. Also starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, the film clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Ram Setu’.

Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in ‘Yodha’ alongside Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna. The film will be released in 2023. He will also star in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama series ‘Indian Police Force’ which also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles.