New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have flooded the social media handle with wishes and messages on his birth anniversary. Since morning his loved ones are dropping unseen videos and pics to remember him on his 'Sushant Day'. Among all is his alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The Chehre actress, took to her an Instagram handle to share an unseen video from their gym diaries.

In the video, the duo is posing in the gym. The clip is backed with the song 'Wish You Were Here' by Pink Floyd. Sharing the video, she captioned it as, "Miss you so much", along with a red heart.

Here have a look:

Not just this, she even took to her Instagram story and shared a goofy image and dropped a heart.

Here have a look:

Rhea's brother, Showik Chakraborty also dropped an unseen picture of Sushant from their throwback parties. He shared the pic on his Instagram story with a white heart. Check out below:

Meanwhile, Rhea was vacating in Alibaug, Maharashtra and her Instagram stands a proof as a few days ago she shared a series of adorable pics from her stay on Instagram. On Tuesday, she shared a pic sitting near the pool in a pink joggers-sweatshirt set. She kept her look simple by keeping her hairs down and showing off her natural beauty. Sharing the image she wrote, "Grateful for my hot cup of coffee and warm sunshine ☀️

#rhenewThankyou @vistarooms #CasaPalmeraAlibaug"





Rhea was last seen in Rumy Jafery's film Chehre, starring Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan, Annu Kapoor and others.

Meanwhile, apart from Rhea, other B-town celebrities remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor dropped several pics of of SSR from his debut film Kai Po Che! on his Instagram handle. Sharing the pics, he wrote, "जनम दिन मुबारक जानैमन ❤️. तेरे जैसा ना कोई है और ना कभी होगा . जय भोलेनाथ 🔔🙏🏼 #sushantsinghrajput."

SSR's PK co-star Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story and shared a pic and wrote, "In remembrance'', with a broken heart emoticon. Kangana Ranaut also shared his photo and captioned it as, ''Happy birthday to the star in the sky.''

