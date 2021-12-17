New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Miss World beauty pageant 2021, which was scheduled to take place in Puerto Rico, was called off on Thursday after several contestants, including Miss India Manasa Varanasi, tested COVID-19 positive. The announcement was made just hours before the event was supposed to start. Currently, all the 17 contestants who contracted the virus are in isolation.

"Miss World 2021 temporarily postpones global broadcast finale in Puerto Rico due to health and safety interest of contestants, staff, crew and general public. The finale will be rescheduled at Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot within the next 90 days," read the official statement of the Miss World organisation.

According to the official statement, the decision took place after meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event and discussing it with the Puerto Rico Health Department.

As soon as the cases were confirmed, the Miss World organisation immediately implemented additional safety measures and quarantined the contestants. The next step according to the medical experts is pending observation and further testing according to best practices in situations like this.

The statement further read that once the contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisors, they will be able to return to their home countries.



Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World Ltd said, “We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown. Puerto Rico offers a safe environment and a spectacular backdrop for filming the Miss World Festival."

This year, Miss India Manasa Varanasi will be representing the nation at the 70th Miss World beauty pageant. The 23-year-old hails from Hyderabad and is among the 17 contestants who have tested positive for COVID.

