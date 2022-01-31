New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu penned a heartfelt note after the news of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst death broke out. Cheslie, a beauty queen, lawyer, fashion blogger and Extra TV correspondent, died on Sunday after falling from a 60-story condominium in New York City, an NYPD spokesperson told E! News.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Harnaaz shared a pic of her featuring Cheslie with Harnaaz after the latter's victory at the 70th Miss Universe 2021, which was held in December in Eilat, Israel. Along with the post, she wrote, "This is heartbreaking and unbelievable, you were always an inspiration to many. Rest In Peace Cheslie."

Talking about Cheslie's death, as per E! News, NYPD shared that the death of the beauty queen appears to be a suicide. It further added that the medical examiner is yet to determine the official cause. Cheslie lived on the ninth floor of the same "higher elevation" building she fell on Sunday.

When Harnaaz had won, Cheslie had shared a photo with her and wrote a heartfelt note that read, "CONGRATULATIONS to the new Miss Universe @harnaazsandhu_03 of India!!!! I interviewed our new queen backstage for @extratv mere minutes after she was crowned and even in the hectic rush of getting makeup touch ups and adjusting her crown, she was poised and personable. Excited to see what she has in store this year!"

Cheslie was born in Jackson, Michigan, in 1991 and grew up in South Carolina. Before making big in the modelling world, she worked as a lawyer at North Carolina firm Poyner Spruill LLP as a civil litigator. Not just this, she also founded the women's business apparel blog, White Collar Glam.

In 2019, she took part and won the title of Miss North Carolina USA. However, after being crowned Miss USA 2019, she took a sabbatical from work.

