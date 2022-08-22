Miss Universe To Welcome Married Women To Participate In Pageant From 2023

In a major step, one of the most renowned beauty pageants Miss Universe pageant is all set to give an opportunity to all married women to participate in the competition. There is an expansion in the pageant's eligibility criteria, and as per the new criteria, mothers and married women can also participate in the show. From 2023,

As per Fox News, from 2023, the martial and parental status will no longer affect the eligibility criteria for participating in the pageant. As per the pageants' rule, until now, the winner of the Miss Universe winners must be single and maintain their status as such throughout their reign as the title resulting in the exclusion of mothers.

The new rule was welcomed by Andrea Meza, who was crowned Miss Universe 2020 while representing Mexico.

"I honestly love that this is happening. Just like society changes and women are now occupying leadership positions where in the past only men could, it was about time pageants changed and opened up to women with families,” she said in an interview with Insider.

"A few people are against these changes because they always wanted to see a single beautiful woman who is available for a relationship," Meza added.

Meanwhile, the 2020 Miss Universe from Mexico criticised the existing guidelines as being 'sexist' and 'unrealistic' in their endeavour to choose a winner that would appeal to the largest possible audience.

"They always wanted to see a woman that, from the outside, looks so perfect that she's almost unreachable. The former is sexist, and the latter is unrealistic," Meza said.

Back in 2021, India's Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021. Sandhu hails from Punjab and represented India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021. The pageant was held in Eilat, Israel.

Till now, only two Indians have claimed the title of Miss Universe before Harnaaz Sandhu. The first one is Sushmita Sen, who won the pageant in 1994, and the second one is Lara Dutta, who made the nation proud by winning the title in 2000.

The Miss Universe pageant is broadcast in over 160 territories and countries around the world, including the United States on FYI and Telemundo.

