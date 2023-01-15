Miss Universe 2022: India’s Divita Rai Is A Beauty With Purpose; Know All About Her Journey

Miss Universe 2023: The prestigious Miss Universe pageant's 71st edition was hosted on January 14 with 86 delegates from around the globe competing for the crown. Representing India at the international level, Divita Rai from native Karnataka took the place and proudly showcased the grace of her nation.

The competition was held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, where Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, who took home the crown for India on December 21 walked for the last time in the Miss Universe crown and passed on the legacy to USA's R'Bonney Gabriel. Cheering and proud of Divita Rai's participation, let's know more about the lady of grace.

Born in Mangalore and living in Mumbai, Divita Rai is a 23-year-old completing her education at Mumbai's Sir JJ College of Architecture. A model and an architect by profession, she is an active sports player and engages herself in playing basketball and badminton.

At the Miss Diva Organization's 10th anniversary event held on August 22, 2022, Divita Rai was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2022 by the 2022 Miss Universe titleholder Harnaaz Sandhu. She also competed in the Miss Universe pageant in 2021, where Harnaaz Sandhu won, whereas she finished as the Miss Diva second runner-up.

According to TOI, Rai defines her personality to be adaptable and positive, Divita switched six schools and traveled to live across India during her childhood, where she embraced her life without fear and lived her moments to the fullest.

Taking her inspiration from her father, she understands the availability of education to everyone, as her father overcame his financial situation and supported her education facilities and helped their family with his work and support.

Divita Rai's true inspiration comes from Sushmita Sen, Miss Universe 1994 for her strength, faith in her abilities, and kindness which she radiates. She also mentioned that if given a chance to experience Frida Kahlo's mindset, she would like to be born as a true artist.

Believing in breaking and remodeling the stereotypes set in society for women, Divita thinks that beauty is not just skin deep but is truly in the adage of one. She also revealed that she struggled with PCOS i.e. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, which many women in society dealt with where she dealt with the situation confidently and was very open about it.

The Miss Universe pageant started at 6:30 AM IST on January 15, where Indian viewers can watch the show on Voot, owned by VIACOM 18.