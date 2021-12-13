New Delhi | Entertainment Desk: India's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has won the crown of Miss Universe 2021. After a long wait of 21 years, India has won the Miss Universe crown, earlier, Lara Dutta was the last recipient from India to win the world beauty pageant. This year, the annual beauty pageant took place in Eilat, Israel, at a custom-built arena named after the event (Universe Arena). In the final round, the Top 3 finalists, South Africa's Lalela Mswane, and Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira, were asked about the advice they would like to give to all women watching the competition.

The first runner up was Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira and the second runner up was Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane. As soon as host Steve Harvey announced the name of Miss India Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu as Miss Universe, the entire stadium broke out in cheer. The Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz was also seen breaking down into tears.

In the final round, when she was asked to advise all the women watching the competition, she said, "The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique, that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide. This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourself because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believe in myself and that's why I'm standing here today."

In the top 5 round, Harnaaz was asked to convince people who think that 'climate change' is a hoax. To this she answered, "My heart breaks to see how nature is going through a lot of problems, and it is all due to our irresponsible behaviour. I totally feel that this is the time to take action and talk less. Because our each action could save or kill nature. Prevent and protect is better than repent and repair and this is what I am trying to convince you guys today."

