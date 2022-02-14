Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Miss India Organisation (MIO) on February 14 began the registrations for 2022 edition of beauty pageant. Amid COVID-19 pandemic, the scouting operations for the beauty pageant will be conducted online for the second consecutive year.

“The national hunt will commence with a selection of representatives, each from the 28 states and a collective representative from Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir under Union Territories, making for a total of 31 state winners. These shortlisted ladies will undergo rigorous training and grooming. Subsequently, they will arrive in Mumbai to compete for the coveted crown,” an official statement said.

Contestants’ willingness to succeed leaves everyone inspired: Neha Dhupia

Actor and former Miss India Neha Dhupia has been named the official mentor of Femina Miss India 2022. Reacting to her association with the coveted beauty pageant, Dhupia said, “Each year in the journey of Femina Miss India, I feel a strong sense of nostalgia as it takes me back to all the learnings and experiences I’ve gained and will cherish lifelong. It’s always endearing to see these young participants full of enthusiasm and ready to take on the world. It’s their willingness to succeed that leaves everyone feeling inspired.”

Miss India 2022: Selection criteria

The selection criterion for Miss India 2022 is as following:



Age: 18 – 25 years (Ad of 31st December, 2021)

Height: 5’3″ & above (Without heels)

Relationship status: Single, Not engaged, Unmarries, and never been married before

Nationality: Indian passport holder

Individuals holding Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards can apply for 2nd runner up title.

Miss India 2022: Till when the registrations are open?

The registrations are open until 15 March, 2022.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma