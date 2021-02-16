Manya Singh won the title of VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up last week. After winning the title, she shared her inspiring story on her Instagram account.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Miss India runner-up Manya Singh who shot to fame with her inspiring story that came to light a week ago is again in the news. Recently, some of the pictures of the model went viral in which she is seen taking a special ride in her father's auto-rickshaw for her felicitation. She was felicitated at Mumbai’s Thakur College in Kandivali.

The pictures that are doing rounds on the internet showed Manya sitting in her father's auto rickshaw with her mother. She was looking gorgeous in the black bodycon shimmery gown. She even carried the sash and crown of Miss India runner-up 2020.

In another picture, she was wiping the tears of her proud father. She even touched the feet of her mother as she stepped outside the auto-rickshaw.

As soon as the pictures went viral, fans bombarded the comment section with heartfelt messages. One of the users wrote, "Never judge people by their present situation, time changes. May she be voice to other women like she said...God bless her with lots of success"

Another wrote, "she is an icon and a role model."

Manya won the title of VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up last week. After winning the title, she shared her inspiring story on her Instagram account. The 19-year-old shared how her father, who is an auto-rickshaw driver raised her. She also shared that she ran away from her house at the early age of 14 and stayed in Kandivali, Mumbai. She did her studies in the day and did a part-time job at Pizza Hut.

Manya was quoted saying to PTI, "I was scared to even dream of Miss India. I would often get goosebumps and feel how can someone like me carry this big a dream."

In an interview with Humans Of Bombay, she said that now she has finally got the chance to do something for her family. She added to it that she has planned to buy a house for her parents.

